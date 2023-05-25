Unusual Put Option Trade in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) Worth $4,482.10K

On May 25, 2023 at 16:00:53 ET an unusually large $4,482.10K block of Put contracts in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $335.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.99 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.94%, an increase of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 240,847K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 21,055K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,041K shares, representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 55.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,893K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,625K shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 62.24% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 9,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,729K shares, representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 37.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 111.88% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 7,362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,612K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 94.64% over the last quarter.

