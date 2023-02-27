Unusual Put Option Trade in Intel (INTC) Worth $4,411.00K

On February 27, 2023 at 15:41:27 (ET) an unusually large $4,411.00K block of Put contracts in Intel (INTC) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 109 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.42 percentile of all recent large trades made in INTC options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.71% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is $28.08. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.71% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is $62,219MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, a decrease of 1.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.40%, a decrease of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 2,789,153K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,496K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,405K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 26.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,078K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,504K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 82,217K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 63,089K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,940K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 60,291K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,064K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 27.13% over the last quarter.

Intel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $25.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Intel Background Information

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

