Unusual Put Option Trade in Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Worth $477.48K

On April 4, 2023 at 11:20:54 ET an unusually large $477.48K block of Put contracts in Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 73 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in IIPR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is $141.58. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 86.31% from its latest reported closing price of $75.99.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Industrial Properties is $301MM, an increase of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPR is 0.29%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 23,994K shares. The put/call ratio of IIPR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 2,445K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 33.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,073K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 5.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,247K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 25.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 721K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties Declares $1.80 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share ($7.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

At the current share price of $75.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 9.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Innovative Industrial Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

