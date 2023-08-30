Unusual Put Option Trade in Innodata (INOD) Worth $367.50K

On August 30, 2023 at 14:30:48 ET an unusually large $367.50K block of Put contracts in Innodata (INOD) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in INOD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innodata. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 117.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INOD is 0.05%, an increase of 182.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.00% to 8,817K shares. The put/call ratio of INOD is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 826K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 40.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 580K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 472K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 54.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 164.41% over the last quarter.

Plustick Management holds 350K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Innodata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innodata is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

