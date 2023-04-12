Unusual Put Option Trade in Inmode (INMD) Worth $189.99K

On April 12, 2023 at 14:48:47 ET an unusually large $189.99K block of Put contracts in Inmode (INMD) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 37 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 83.22 percentile of all recent large trades made in INMD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inmode is $47.53. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.42% from its latest reported closing price of $35.10.

The projected annual revenue for Inmode is $535MM, an increase of 17.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inmode. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMD is 0.41%, an increase of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 51,397K shares. The put/call ratio of INMD is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,473K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 35.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,218K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,917K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 43.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 104.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,536K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 42.20% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,443K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Inmode Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ('RF') technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

