Unusual Put Option Trade in Infosys Ltd - ADR (INFY) Worth $189.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:27:38 ET an unusually large $189.00K block of Put contracts in Infosys Ltd - ADR (INFY) was sold, with a strike price of $13.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.19th percentile of all recent large trades made in INFY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infosys Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFY is 0.71%, a decrease of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.23% to 551,369K shares. The put/call ratio of INFY is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Infosys Ltd - ADR is $21.36. The forecasts range from a low of $14.98 to a high of $29.59. The average price target represents an increase of 42.76% from its latest reported closing price of $14.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Infosys Ltd - ADR is $1,650,013MM, an increase of 8,960.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $68.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RFP Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

HSDEX - Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund Class SDR holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 83.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Buckingham Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 104,370.58% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 323.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 55.33% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 71K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 60.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFY by 137.67% over the last quarter.

Infosys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Infosys Limited is an Indian multinational information technology company that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. The company was founded in Pune and is headquartered in Bangalore.

See all Infosys Ltd - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.