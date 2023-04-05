Unusual Put Option Trade in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Worth $31.55K

On April 5, 2023 at 12:48:37 ET an unusually large $31.55K block of Put contracts in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 16 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in IFRX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.28% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.28% from its latest reported closing price of $3.77.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is $7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.42% to 3,712K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,146K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 132K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 122K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 92K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 9.39% over the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 62.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 51.58% over the last quarter.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

