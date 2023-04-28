Unusual Put Option Trade in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Worth $454.58K

On April 28, 2023 at 14:42:27 ET an unusually large $454.58K block of Put contracts in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) was bought, with a strike price of $98.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 10.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLI is 0.65%, an increase of 50.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.35% to 139,832K shares. The put/call ratio of XLI is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CoreCap Advisors holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 88.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 754.54% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SSUS - Day Hagan holds 182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 36.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 68.71% over the last quarter.

Platt Investment Counsel holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 73.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 44.27% over the last quarter.

Concorde Asset Management holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 42.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

See all Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.