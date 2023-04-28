Unusual Put Option Trade in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Worth $1,217.54K

On April 28, 2023 at 14:42:55 ET an unusually large $1,217.54K block of Put contracts in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) was bought, with a strike price of $98.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.93 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 10.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLI is 0.65%, an increase of 50.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.35% to 139,832K shares. The put/call ratio of XLI is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Family Asset Management holds 2K shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 86,209.86% over the last quarter.

Veritable holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 54.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 145.30% over the last quarter.

Lumature Wealth Partners holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 25.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLI by 1.58% over the last quarter.

