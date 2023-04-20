Unusual Put Option Trade in Huntsman (HUN) Worth $84.30K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:04:41 ET an unusually large $84.30K block of Put contracts in Huntsman (HUN) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 211 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HUN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.34%, an increase of 34.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 204,985K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $31.56. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.62% from its latest reported closing price of $27.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is $7,587MM, a decrease of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 365K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 3.90% over the last quarter.

SSCDX - Sit Small Cap Dividend Growth Fund - Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verity Asset Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Centric Wealth Management holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Huntsman Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $27.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.84%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Huntsman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

See all Huntsman regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.