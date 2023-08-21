Unusual Put Option Trade in Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Worth $590.00K

On August 21, 2023 at 15:38:45 ET an unusually large $590.00K block of Put contracts in Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 88 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.18th percentile of all recent large trades made in HZNP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 114 owner(s) or 9.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZNP is 0.96%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.16% to 206,718K shares. The put/call ratio of HZNP is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Therapeutics is 118.83. The forecasts range from a low of 117.66 to a high of $122.32. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from its latest reported closing price of 103.86.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Therapeutics is 4,050MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 12,727K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,100K shares, representing an increase of 52.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 40.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,067K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 7,000K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,491K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,420K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares, representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 91.93% over the last quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Background Information

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The Company pipeline is purposeful: it applyie scientific expertise and courages to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. The Company believes science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

