Unusual Put Option Trade in Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Worth $39.78K

On May 11, 2023 at 11:48:10 ET an unusually large $39.78K block of Put contracts in Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HRZN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRZN is 0.12%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 3,262K shares. The put/call ratio of HRZN is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.97% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance is 12.21. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.97% from its latest reported closing price of 11.63.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance is 101MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEXTX - Shelton Green Alpha Fund holds 390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Shelton Capital Management holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 99.76% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 42.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 87.89% over the last quarter.

Green Alpha Advisors holds 233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Horizon Technology Finance Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $11.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 6.73%, and the highest has been 20.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Horizon Technology Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia.

