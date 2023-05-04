Unusual Put Option Trade in HighPeak Energy (HPK) Worth $30.38K

On May 4, 2023 at 12:27:30 ET an unusually large $30.38K block of Put contracts in HighPeak Energy (HPK) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 11,513K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is 44.24. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $49.09. The average price target represents an increase of 185.25% from its latest reported closing price of 15.51.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 1,397MM, an increase of 84.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 7,314K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 908K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 94,443.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 271K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 192K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 45.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 81.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 1.53% over the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Declares $0.02 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $15.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

