Unusual Put Option Trade in Hess (HES) Worth $210.06K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:27:29 ET an unusually large $210.06K block of Put contracts in Hess (HES) was sold, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in HES options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HES is 0.43%, a decrease of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 301,899K shares. The put/call ratio of HES is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess is 164.92. The forecasts range from a low of 143.42 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from its latest reported closing price of 135.31.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is 11,461MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,738K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares, representing an increase of 30.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 77.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,481K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,493K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 61.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,434K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,312K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,427K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,373K shares, representing a decrease of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 10.68% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 8,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Hess Declares $0.44 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.75 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $135.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Corporation is an American global independent energy company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. he company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas.

