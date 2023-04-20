Unusual Put Option Trade in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Worth $64.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:26:03 ET an unusually large $64.00K block of Put contracts in Hercules Capital (HTGC) was bought, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 239 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.13th percentile of all recent large trades made in HTGC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.33%, an increase of 42.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 36,213K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 2.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is $15.94. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $13.08.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is $394MM, an increase of 22.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Covington Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AZBAX - AllianzGI Small-Cap Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 53.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group holds 84K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 115K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 51K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 56.34% over the last quarter.

Hercules Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

