Unusual Put Option Trade in Herbalife (HLF) Worth $773.41K

On May 22, 2023 at 11:02:40 ET an unusually large $773.41K block of Put contracts in Herbalife (HLF) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 179 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 23.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HLF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 114,251K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is 24.14. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 80.55% from its latest reported closing price of 13.37.

The projected annual revenue for Herbalife is 4,902MM, a decrease of 4.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 10,846K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 9,254K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,969K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,512K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,238K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Bronte Capital Management Pty holds 3,007K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Background Information

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

