Unusual Put Option Trade in Herbalife (HLF) Worth $119.92K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:10:06 ET an unusually large $119.92K block of Put contracts in Herbalife (HLF) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 263 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in HLF options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.69% to 113,260K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is $24.82. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 67.03% from its latest reported closing price of $14.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Herbalife is $4,902MM, a decrease of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 25.69% over the last quarter.

DIVB - iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 29.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 25.94% over the last quarter.

PCVAX - AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund A holds 153K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 28.05% over the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

See all Herbalife regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.