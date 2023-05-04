Unusual Put Option Trade in HCC Insurance Holdings (HCC) Worth $110.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:37:22 ET an unusually large $110.00K block of Put contracts in HCC Insurance Holdings (HCC) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1718 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCC Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 101,511K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCC Insurance Holdings is 45.73. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.14% from its latest reported closing price of 33.59.

The projected annual revenue for HCC Insurance Holdings is 1,352MM, a decrease of 22.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,803K shares representing 18.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing an increase of 39.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 66.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,507K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 55.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 912.56% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,371K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,685K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.19% over the last quarter.

HCC Insurance Holdings Declares $0.07 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $33.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

