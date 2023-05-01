Unusual Put Option Trade in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) Worth $120.75K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:42:16 ET an unusually large $120.75K block of Put contracts in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital (HASI) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.27%, an increase of 17.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 87,444K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is $44.30. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 56.09% from its latest reported closing price of $28.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital is $164MM, an increase of 47.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 650K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 7.62% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000(R) Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Annapolis Financial Services holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $28.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.33%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 7.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

See all Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.