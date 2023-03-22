Unusual Put Option Trade in Halliburton (HAL) Worth $417.08K

On March 22, 2023 at 15:45:26 ET an unusually large $417.08K block of Put contracts in Halliburton (HAL) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 86 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.67 percentile of all recent large trades made in HAL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.89% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is $50.43. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 57.89% from its latest reported closing price of $31.94.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is $23,834MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 8.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.34%, an increase of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 888,840K shares. The put/call ratio of HAL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 64,199K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 53.38% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 29,136K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 26,284K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 30.49% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,242K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 27.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,866K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 50.87% over the last quarter.

Halliburton Declares $0.16 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $31.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 13.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

Halliburton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

