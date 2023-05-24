Unusual Put Option Trade in GSK Plc - ADR (GSK) Worth $226.93K

On May 24, 2023 at 11:11:16 ET an unusually large $226.93K block of Put contracts in GSK Plc - ADR (GSK) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 86 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in GSK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1429 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSK Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 552 owner(s) or 62.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSK is 0.45%, an increase of 58.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 148.27% to 728,418K shares. The put/call ratio of GSK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for GSK Plc - ADR is 42.64. The forecasts range from a low of 33.35 to a high of $69.34. The average price target represents an increase of 20.39% from its latest reported closing price of 35.42.

The projected annual revenue for GSK Plc - ADR is 30,369MM, an increase of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 69,707K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,933K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 8.01% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 67,388K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,730K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 10.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,737K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 9.59% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 45,461K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,725K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30,460K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,765K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 3.36% over the last quarter.

GSK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer.

