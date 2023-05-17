Unusual Put Option Trade in Grab Holdings Limited - (GRAB) Worth $100.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 09:34:56 ET an unusually large $100.00K block of Put contracts in Grab Holdings Limited - (GRAB) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.88th percentile of all recent large trades made in GRAB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grab Holdings Limited -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAB is 0.68%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.95% to 1,652,278K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAB is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grab Holdings Limited - is 4.36. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 37.88% from its latest reported closing price of 3.16.

The projected annual revenue for Grab Holdings Limited - is 1,994MM, an increase of 39.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 709,265K shares representing 18.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 156,551K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,577K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 10.03% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 142,913K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hanwha Asset Management Co. holds 47,840K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 29,615K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

Grab Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

