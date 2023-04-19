Unusual Put Option Trade in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Worth $850.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:22:44 ET an unusually large $850.00K block of Put contracts in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 639 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 253,500K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is $13.55. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of $11.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is $22,093MM, an increase of 6.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 708K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 7.46% over the last quarter.

LSVQX - LSV Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLFGX - GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 97.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 3,437.88% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 1.00% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage U.S. Total Market Fund, Inc. Investor A holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 42.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 33.37% over the last quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

See all Goodyear Tire & Rubber regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.