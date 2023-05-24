Unusual Put Option Trade in Global X Funds - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Worth $51.00K

On May 24, 2023 at 15:04:52 ET an unusually large $51.00K block of Put contracts in Global X Funds - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) was bought, with a strike price of $61.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global X Funds - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIT is 0.26%, an increase of 77.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 11,125K shares. The put/call ratio of LIT is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIT by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 673K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIT by 61.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 666K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIT by 76.16% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIT by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIT by 80.87% over the last quarter.

