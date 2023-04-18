Unusual Put Option Trade in Global Payments (GPN) Worth $7,368.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:14:21 ET an unusually large $7,368.00K block of Put contracts in Global Payments (GPN) was bought, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 122 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in GPN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.29%, a decrease of 28.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 271,513K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $143.72. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.95% from its latest reported closing price of $109.75.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is $8,614MM, a decrease of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAPAX - MainStay MAP Equity Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 4.44% over the last quarter.

RYSRX - Guggenheim Long Short Equity Fund Class P holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Woodmont Investment Counsel holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

