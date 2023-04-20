Unusual Put Option Trade in Gerdau S.A. - ADR (GGB) Worth $9.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:43:00 ET an unusually large $9.00K block of Put contracts in Gerdau S.A. - ADR (GGB) was sold, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 148 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 58.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in GGB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerdau S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 265 owner(s) or 93.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGB is 0.76%, an increase of 166.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.11% to 3,263K shares. The put/call ratio of GGB is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.51% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gerdau S.A. - ADR is $7.03. The forecasts range from a low of $5.78 to a high of $8.63. The average price target represents an increase of 40.51% from its latest reported closing price of $5.00.

The projected annual revenue for Gerdau S.A. - ADR is $72,769MM, a decrease of 11.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMLVX - GuideMark(R) Emerging Markets Fund Service Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEM - First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund holds 788K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 13.77% over the last quarter.

GVAL - Cambria Global Value ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - Conductor Global Equity Value ETF holds 195K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Gerdau Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gerdau is the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, with steel mills in Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

