Unusual Put Option Trade in General Motors (GM) Worth $222.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 10:52:33 ET an unusually large $222.00K block of Put contracts in General Motors (GM) was bought, with a strike price of $23.00 / share, expiring in 422 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.77th percentile of all recent large trades made in GM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2117 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 1,371,058K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $48.96. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.77% from its latest reported closing price of $32.91.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is $165,001MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 7.84% over the last quarter.

SZNE - Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baker Avenue Asset Management holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 1,798K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 17.78% over the last quarter.

General Motors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $32.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.53%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

General Motors Background Information

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

