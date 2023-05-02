Unusual Put Option Trade in GDS Holdings Limited - ADR (GDS) Worth $675.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:16:35 ET an unusually large $675.00K block of Put contracts in GDS Holdings Limited - ADR (GDS) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDS Holdings Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 30.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDS is 0.51%, an increase of 38.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.05% to 78,221K shares. The put/call ratio of GDS is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GDS Holdings Limited - ADR is $17.78. The forecasts range from a low of $16.19 to a high of $19.56. The average price target represents an increase of 15.40% from its latest reported closing price of $15.41.

The projected annual revenue for GDS Holdings Limited - ADR is $10,838MM, an increase of 16.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Templeton Dragon Fund holds 159K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TEOOX - Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities R6 holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 113.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

FNI - First Trust Chindia ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 90.94% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 35.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 14.18% over the last quarter.

GDS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GDS Holdings Limited is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located in China's primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 20-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

