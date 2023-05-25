Unusual Put Option Trade in Gamestop Corporation - (GME) Worth $130.82K

On May 25, 2023 at 12:46:05 ET an unusually large $130.82K block of Put contracts in Gamestop Corporation - (GME) was bought, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on June 23, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 82.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in GME options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamestop Corporation -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GME is 0.14%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 91,765K shares. The put/call ratio of GME is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.92% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamestop Corporation - is 13.52. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 41.92% from its latest reported closing price of 23.27.

The projected annual revenue for Gamestop Corporation - is 6,126MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,873K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 31.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,799K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 19.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,671K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 38.06% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,673K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 51.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,618K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 19.41% over the last quarter.

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

