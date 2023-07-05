Unusual Put Option Trade in Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Worth $860.00K

On July 5, 2023 at 10:45:59 ET an unusually large $860.00K block of Put contracts in Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 198 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FCX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.49%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 1,362,904K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is 47.30. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of 40.76.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 22,165MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 55,865K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,587K shares, representing a decrease of 44.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 53,947K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,321K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 46,165K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,599K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,304K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,469K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 1.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,352K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,042K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

