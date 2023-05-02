Unusual Put Option Trade in Fiverr International (FVRR) Worth $70.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:46:23 ET an unusually large $70.00K block of Put contracts in Fiverr International (FVRR) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 19,181K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is $51.71. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.86% from its latest reported closing price of $36.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is $377MM, an increase of 11.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IBUY - Amplify Online Retail ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 47.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 92.45% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 64.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 169.79% over the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 86K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 66.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 99.77% over the last quarter.

Chimera Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 339.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 78.27% over the last quarter.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

See all Fiverr International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.