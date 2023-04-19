Unusual Put Option Trade in Fisker Inc - (FSR) Worth $1,235.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:20:45 ET an unusually large $1,235.00K block of Put contracts in Fisker Inc - (FSR) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 27.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FSR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.18%, an increase of 100.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.26% to 100,946K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker Inc - is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 155.00% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker Inc - is $2,165MM, an increase of 632,940.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 1,005.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 78.07% over the last quarter.

Castleview Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 55.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 98.34% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 115,716.67% over the last quarter.

West Oak Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

