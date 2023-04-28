Unusual Put Option Trade in First Solar (FSLR) Worth $7,086.00K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:41:30 ET an unusually large $7,086.00K block of Put contracts in First Solar (FSLR) was bought, with a strike price of $300.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FSLR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1368 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 292 owner(s) or 27.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.36%, a decrease of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 95,845K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Solar is $220.73. The forecasts range from a low of $47.27 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of $200.83.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is $3,428MM, an increase of 22.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connective Portfolio Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 302,288.22% over the last quarter.

FVWSX - Fidelity Series Opportunistic Insights Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Teza Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cookson Peirce holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Veritable holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 65.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 39.74% over the last quarter.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

