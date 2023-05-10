Unusual Put Option Trade in FingerMotion (FNGR) Worth $10.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 11:12:59 ET an unusually large $10.00K block of Put contracts in FingerMotion (FNGR) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in FingerMotion. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 72.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNGR is 0.00%, a decrease of 69.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 107.93% to 929K shares. The put/call ratio of FNGR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 163K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

International Assets Investment Management holds 89K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNGR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

MCF Advisors holds 52K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 96.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNGR by 1,111.28% over the last quarter.

