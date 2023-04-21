Unusual Put Option Trade in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Worth $1,156.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:17:54 ET an unusually large $1,156.00K block of Put contracts in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was bought, with a strike price of $31.00 / share, expiring in 973 day(s) (on December 19, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.20 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLF options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLF is 0.48%, a decrease of 27.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 685,124K shares. The put/call ratio of XLF is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Investment Advisory Services holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 95,991.20% over the last quarter.

Per Stirling Capital Management, LLC. holds 8K shares.

PrairieView Partners holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 55.71% over the last quarter.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLF by 85.63% over the last quarter.

See all Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.