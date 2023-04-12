Unusual Put Option Trade in Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Worth $2,005.50K

On April 12, 2023 at 14:13:47 ET an unusually large $2,005.50K block of Put contracts in Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 9 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in FIS options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Servcs is $80.81. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.30% from its latest reported closing price of $56.00.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Servcs is $15,229MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2083 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Servcs. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.42%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 670,591K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,139K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,749K shares, representing an increase of 71.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 93.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,449K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing an increase of 70.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 94.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,384K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,880K shares, representing an increase of 68.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 87.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,714K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,221K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,844K shares, representing an increase of 62.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 116.44% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

