Unusual Put Option Trade in FibroGen (FGEN) Worth $1,597.08K

On April 24, 2023 at 11:41:54 ET an unusually large $1,597.08K block of Put contracts in FibroGen (FGEN) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 144 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FGEN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in FibroGen. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGEN is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 85,745K shares. The put/call ratio of FGEN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FibroGen is $25.33. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.17% from its latest reported closing price of $20.40.

The projected annual revenue for FibroGen is $182MM, an increase of 29.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 65K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 40.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 202K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGEN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESGV - Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baron Financial Group holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FibroGen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

