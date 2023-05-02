Unusual Put Option Trade in Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Worth $100.75K

On May 2, 2023 at 12:47:37 ET an unusually large $100.75K block of Put contracts in Ferrari N.V. (RACE) was sold, with a strike price of $260.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on May 5, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrari N.V.. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RACE is 0.53%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 71,469K shares. The put/call ratio of RACE is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferrari N.V. is $297.92. The forecasts range from a low of $239.49 to a high of $358.98. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of $279.14.

The projected annual revenue for Ferrari N.V. is $5,664MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Westpac Banking holds 87K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Academic Strategies Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 8.72% over the last quarter.

LGT Fund Management Co holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 133,136.34% over the last quarter.

Triasima Portfolio Management holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 34.84% over the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferrari S.p.A. is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer based in Maranello, Italy. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 from the Alfa Romeo racing division as Auto Avio Costruzioni, the company built its first car in 1940, and produced its first Ferrari-badged car in 1947.

