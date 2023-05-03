Unusual Put Option Trade in Fastly Inc - (FSLY) Worth $78.17K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:49:52 ET an unusually large $78.17K block of Put contracts in Fastly Inc - (FSLY) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FSLY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.31%, an increase of 41.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 84,462K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly Inc - is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from its latest reported closing price of $14.19.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly Inc - is $501MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Group holds 11,529K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,900K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 12.45% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 141K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 15.01% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 108K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 16.29% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 48.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 38.78% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 955K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 73.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 158.83% over the last quarter.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

