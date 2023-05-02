Unusual Put Option Trade in Farfetch Ltd - (FTCH) Worth $81.58K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:17:02 ET an unusually large $81.58K block of Put contracts in Farfetch Ltd - (FTCH) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 262 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.22th percentile of all recent large trades made in FTCH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farfetch Ltd -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCH is 0.34%, a decrease of 26.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.87% to 307,262K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCH is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farfetch Ltd - is $9.36. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 135.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.98.

The projected annual revenue for Farfetch Ltd - is $2,793MM, an increase of 20.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Belpointe Asset Management holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 443K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 221K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 27.73% over the last quarter.

IGMAX - VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio DV holds 476K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 19.73% over the last quarter.

MIOIX - International Opportunity Portfolio Class I holds 2,158K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Farfetch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

