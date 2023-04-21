Unusual Put Option Trade in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - (FFIE) Worth $987.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:12:12 ET an unusually large $987.50K block of Put contracts in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - (FFIE) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 273 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FFIE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIE is 0.01%, a decrease of 47.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 58,591K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,361.94% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4,361.94% from its latest reported closing price of $0.23.

The projected annual revenue for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - is $306MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSD Partners holds 250K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 138K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 58.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 476K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 89.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 1,832.12% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Management holds 186K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 61.59% over the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models.

