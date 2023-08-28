Unusual Put Option Trade in Extreme Networks (EXTR) Worth $320.34K

On August 28, 2023 at 13:46:48 ET an unusually large $320.34K block of Put contracts in Extreme Networks (EXTR) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 109 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EXTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 129,873K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 2.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is 26.37. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from its latest reported closing price of 25.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is 1,439MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,839K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 5,241K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,024K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,494K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares, representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 422.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,971K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares, representing an increase of 33.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 76.92% over the last quarter.

Extreme Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.