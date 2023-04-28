Unusual Put Option Trade in Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Worth $118.80K

On April 28, 2023 at 11:52:18 ET an unusually large $118.80K block of Put contracts in Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) was bought, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International Of Washington. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 173,751K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 5.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.57% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International Of Washington is $103.15. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.57% from its latest reported closing price of $111.60.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International Of Washington is $13,189MM, a decrease of 22.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria holds 60K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 94.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 1,699.13% over the last quarter.

GLOV - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 34.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 35.50% over the last quarter.

IWB - iShares Russell 1000 ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.85% over the last quarter.

SSPIX - SIMT S&P 500 Index Fund Class F holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 5.61% over the last quarter.

DFUSX - U.s. Large Company Portfolio holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

