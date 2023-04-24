Unusual Put Option Trade in Expedia Group (EXPE) Worth $237.50K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:42:53 ET an unusually large $237.50K block of Put contracts in Expedia Group (EXPE) was sold, with a strike price of $79.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 26, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.31%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 160,691K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $136.21. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.21% from its latest reported closing price of $93.80.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is $13,091MM, an increase of 12.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DBOAX - BNY Mellon Balanced Opportunity Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Aquatic Capital Management holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 45.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 28.73% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 375K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 12.49% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 112K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 51.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 115.18% over the last quarter.

HRCPX - Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

