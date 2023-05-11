Unusual Put Option Trade in Everi Holdings (EVRI) Worth $47.73K

On May 11, 2023 at 12:08:17 ET an unusually large $47.73K block of Put contracts in Everi Holdings (EVRI) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 253 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everi Holdings. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRI is 0.20%, a decrease of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 96,804K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everi Holdings is 26.39. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 72.27% from its latest reported closing price of 15.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Everi Holdings is 830MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,723K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,472K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,376K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares, representing a decrease of 63.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 50.21% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,046K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,920K shares, representing a decrease of 61.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 48.81% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 2,729K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,693K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Everi Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

See all Everi Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.