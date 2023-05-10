Unusual Put Option Trade in Eventbrite Inc - (EB) Worth $800.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 09:30:02 ET an unusually large $800.00K block of Put contracts in Eventbrite Inc - (EB) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in EB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eventbrite Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB is 0.18%, an increase of 39.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.13% to 88,362K shares. The put/call ratio of EB is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eventbrite Inc - is 11.63. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 83.70% from its latest reported closing price of 6.33.

The projected annual revenue for Eventbrite Inc - is 335MM, an increase of 18.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

Cadian Capital Management holds 8,011K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,700K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,103K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 4.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,567K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares, representing a decrease of 20.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 26.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,534K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventbrite Background Information

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

