Unusual Put Option Trade in Euronav (EURN) Worth $71.95K

On May 4, 2023 at 15:33:11 ET an unusually large $71.95K block of Put contracts in Euronav (EURN) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronav. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EURN is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.83% to 67,500K shares. The put/call ratio of EURN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Euronav is 21.72. The forecasts range from a low of 13.40 to a high of $27.86. The average price target represents an increase of 37.39% from its latest reported closing price of 15.81.

The projected annual revenue for Euronav is 1,099MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 5,468K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 4,761K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing a decrease of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 3,604K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,992K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 99.92% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,033K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 94.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 1,357.02% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,680K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EURN by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Euronav Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Euronav is a Belgium international shipping enterprise which focuses on oil transport by sea.

