Unusual Put Option Trade in Etsy (ETSY) Worth $737.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:57:50 ET an unusually large $737.00K block of Put contracts in Etsy (ETSY) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 637 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ETSY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.30%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 144,122K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $139.23. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.18% from its latest reported closing price of $102.24.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is $2,783MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sara-Bay Financial holds 53K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Northeast Financial Consultants holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

HGXAX - Hartford Global Impact Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 20.81% over the last quarter.

GGOIX - Goldman Sachs Growth Opportunities Fund Institutional holds 120K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 47.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

