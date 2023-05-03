Unusual Put Option Trade in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (EL) Worth $11,308.50K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:45:39 ET an unusually large $11,308.50K block of Put contracts in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (EL) was bought, with a strike price of $240.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 23.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. -. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.42%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 232,071K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is $295.46. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of $245.22.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is $17,086MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 4.37% over the last quarter.

GenWealth Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gateway Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 21.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 18.99% over the last quarter.

GEQYX - EQUITY INDEX FUND Institutional holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 17.32% over the last quarter.

DLCFX - Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 144K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

