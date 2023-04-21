Unusual Put Option Trade in Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Worth $105.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:50:01 ET an unusually large $105.00K block of Put contracts in Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) was sold, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 1.29%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 20,655K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is $103.02. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.51% from its latest reported closing price of $74.92.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is $208MM, an increase of 28.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 12.57% over the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 168K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 28.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 10.46% over the last quarter.

AAARX - Strategic Allocation: Aggressive Fund R Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 36.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Mudita Advisors LLP holds 78K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

